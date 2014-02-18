* First foreign divestment in Canadian securities since June
* Foreigners reduce holdings by C$4.28 bln in December
* Foreigners reduce bond holdings by C$10.91 bln
* Foreigners buy Canadian stocks, money market paper
* Investment in Canadian securities halved in 2013
OTTAWA, Feb 18 Foreigners reduced their holdings
of Canadian securities for the first time in six months in
December, by a net C$4.28 billion ($3.89 billion), as they
dumped C$10.91 billion worth of Canadian bonds, Statistics
Canada reported on Tuesday.
A good chunk of the divestment in bonds, a net C$4.81
billion, was due to retirement of bonds. December, a big
retirement month, registered the biggest reduction in bond
holdings since a record C$19.06 billion in June, another
important bond retirement month.
Most of the reduction in bonds, C$7.98 billion worth, was in
government securities. The year 2013 as a whole showed the
largest divestment in government bonds, at C$10.27 billion,
since the C$19.15 billion registered in 2003.
With global economic prospects improving, investors appeared
to want to shift from low-interest debt to higher yields
elsewhere. Canada in general has also lost some of its star
status as other countries pull out of the recession; this is
reflected in the halving of foreign investment in Canadian
securities to C$42.79 billion in 2013 from C$83.21 billion in
2012.
December's divestment in Canadian bonds was partly offset by
purchases of Canadian money market paper and stocks.