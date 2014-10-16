(Adds details on foreign purchases, analysis of year to date)

OTTAWA Oct 16 Foreigners bought C$10.28 billion ($9.09 billion) of Canadian securities in August, the largest amount since May, predominantly in debt securities but also in equities, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

For the year to date, foreigners have bought at more than twice the pace of the same period in 2013, a net C$52.39 billion compared with C$24.00 billion in the first eight months of 2013. It was the largest total since C$65.02 billion in the same period in 2011.

Despite the smaller contribution in August of purchases of Canadian equities, C$2.32 billion, it marked the 12th straight month of such acquisitions. For the year to date, net purchases were C$23.72 billion.

August's bond purchases of C$4.28 billion were mainly in federal government enterprise and provincial government bonds. Foreigners made their highest purchases of money market paper in four months.

Canadians made net investments in foreign securities of only C$33 million in August.

