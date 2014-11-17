UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
OTTAWA Nov 17 Foreign investment in Canadian securities fell by more than half to C$4.37 billion ($3.87 billion) in September from C$10.29 billion in August, with the focus on bonds and stocks, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Canada remains an attractive destination for non-residents. Net investment for the year to date totaled C$57.09 billion, up from C$33.84 billion in the first nine months of 2013.
Foreign investment in Canadian stocks in September was C$4.74 billion, the highest monthly amount this year. Canadian stock prices fell in September while the Canadian dollar depreciated against the greenback by 2.7 U.S. cents.
Non-resident investors put C$4.58 billion into bonds, all of it in foreign currency denominated instruments, while withdrawing C$4.95 billion from the money market.
Canadian investors bought C$8.64 billion in foreign securities, targeting both debt and equity instruments. Investment in U.S. corporate bonds was the highest since March 2007.
($1=$1.13 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
