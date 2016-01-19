(Adds breakdown of purchases, comparisons of year-to-date figures)

OTTAWA Jan 19 Canadians acquired a record high C$16.46 billion ($11.35 billion) of foreign securities in November, mainly from the United States, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

"Acquisitions of U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. equities both reached record levels during the month," the federal agency said. The previous record of C$15.90 billion of net purchases was set in December 2000.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities continued in November, at a net C$2.58 billion, though that amount was dwarfed by October's C$19.08 billion, which was revised sharply down from C$22.08 billion.

For January through November, foreign investment in Canadian securities outpaced that of the same period in 2014, at C$96.57 billion versus C$90.15 billion.

November's outsized amount in Canadian investment in foreign securities brought the 11-month total for 2015 to C$42.86 billion, in line with the C$42.51 billion in the corresponding period in 2014.

($1=$1.45 Canadian)

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao)