OTTAWA Jan 19 Canadians acquired a record high
C$16.46 billion ($11.35 billion) of foreign securities in
November, mainly from the United States, Statistics Canada said
on Tuesday.
"Acquisitions of U.S. Treasury bonds and U.S. equities both
reached record levels during the month," the federal agency
said. The previous record of C$15.90 billion of net purchases
was set in December 2000.
Foreign investment in Canadian securities continued in
November, at a net C$2.58 billion, though that amount was
dwarfed by October's C$19.08 billion, which was revised sharply
down from C$22.08 billion.
For January through November, foreign investment in Canadian
securities outpaced that of the same period in 2014, at C$96.57
billion versus C$90.15 billion.
November's outsized amount in Canadian investment in foreign
securities brought the 11-month total for 2015 to C$42.86
billion, in line with the C$42.51 billion in the corresponding
period in 2014.
($1=$1.45 Canadian)
