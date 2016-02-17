BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum completes in-court restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Feb 17 Canadians acquired a record C$17.45 billion ($12.64 billion) of foreign securities in December, mainly split between equities and U.S. bonds, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
It was the second consecutive monthly all-time high after the C$16.45 billion that Canadians invested in November.
Domestic investors added C$9.68 billion of foreign equities, mainly in the form of non-U.S. shares. They also bought C$7.70 billion worth of foreign debt securities, focusing on U.S. bonds.
Non-resident investors reduced their holding of Canadian securities by C$1.41 billion, selling C$6.77 billion worth of bonds while buying C$2.62 billion worth of stocks and C$2.74 billion in money market paper.
For 2015 as a whole, foreigners bought C$95.52 billion in Canadian securities, up from C$75.39 billion in 2014. Canadians bought C$60.30 billion in foreign securities, up from C$56.43 billion in 2014. ($1=$1.38 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant as demand surges for larger vehicles, the German company's top U.S. executive said on Wednesday.