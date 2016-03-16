(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, March 16 Foreign investors resumed buying Canadian securities in January with a big push into corporate and government debt, while Canadians sold off their positions in foreign equities, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought C$13.51 billion ($10.1 billion) in Canadian investments after selling a small amount at the end of 2015.

Foreign investors bought C$11.65 billion in Canadian bonds, dividing their purchases evenly between government and corporate bonds. Money market purchases were C$1.72 billion, but investment in equities slowed to C$141 million as Canadian stocks tumbled in January.

Canadians sold a record C$13.82 billion in foreign securities, mainly driven by a divestment in equities. January was a volatile month for financial markets and the reduction in U.S. equities investments was the largest in a year.

Canadians also decreased their foreign bond holdings by C$1.61 billion, with a focus on U.S. Treasury bonds.

($1=$1.3358 Canadian)

