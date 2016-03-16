(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, March 16 Foreign investors resumed
buying Canadian securities in January with a big push into
corporate and government debt, while Canadians sold off their
positions in foreign equities, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Wednesday.
Foreigners bought C$13.51 billion ($10.1 billion) in
Canadian investments after selling a small amount at the end of
2015.
Foreign investors bought C$11.65 billion in Canadian bonds,
dividing their purchases evenly between government and corporate
bonds. Money market purchases were C$1.72 billion, but
investment in equities slowed to C$141 million as Canadian
stocks tumbled in January.
Canadians sold a record C$13.82 billion in foreign
securities, mainly driven by a divestment in equities. January
was a volatile month for financial markets and the reduction in
U.S. equities investments was the largest in a year.
Canadians also decreased their foreign bond holdings by
C$1.61 billion, with a focus on U.S. Treasury bonds.
($1=$1.3358 Canadian)
