Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
OTTAWA, April 18 Foreign investors bought C$15.94 billion ($12.36 billion) worth of Canadian securities in February, the most in four months, with most of the money going into the bond market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Non-residents snapped up C$12.70 billion worth of bonds, mostly those denominated in Canadian dollars. A majority were issued by the federal government.
Foreigners bought C$3.40 billion worth of stocks, up from just C$141 million in January, as Canadian share prices edged up over the month. They also sold C$164 million worth of Canadian money market paper.
Canadians resumed their purchases of foreign securities, investing a net C$4.37 billion after selling C$14.68 billion in January. They bought C$5.44 billion in bonds, mostly U.S. government and corporate bonds.
Domestic investors sold C$1.12 billion in foreign stocks, buying C$3.63 billion worth of non-U.S. shares while cutting their exposure to U.S. equities by C$4.75 billion. U.S. stock prices edged down in February.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS