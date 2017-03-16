(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, March 16 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in
January, as non-residents bought bonds while selling stocks and
money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Foreign investors bought a net C$6.20 billion ($4.66
billion) in securities in January, the lowest level of
acquisitions since the C$1.78 billion seen in December 2015.
The slow start to 2017 follows a record 2016, when net
securities' investment from outside Canada hit an all-time high.
Non-residents snapped up a net C$9.98 billion worth of bonds
in January, buying corporate bonds - largely new issues
denominated in foreign currencies - while selling off federal
government bonds.
They sold C$2.74 billion in money market paper, the third
consecutive month of divestment, while reducing holdings of
stocks by C$1.04 billion.
Canadians bought C$8.63 billion in foreign securities in
January, purchasing C$4.28 billion in bonds, C$3.76 billion in
stocks and C$590 million in money market paper. The investment
was the highest since the C$17.37 billion seen in December 2015.
($1=$1.33 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)