OTTAWA May 18 Foreign investment in Canadian
securities continued in March, driven by purchases of corporate
bonds and equities, and bringing acquisitions in the first
quarter to a record, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Thursday.
International investors bought C$15.1 billion ($11.1
billion) in Canadian securities in the month. Although that was
a step down from February's monthly record of C$39.2 billion,
foreign acquisitions hit a quarterly record of C$60.7 billion in
the first three months of the year.
Foreigners bought C$8.9 billion in Canadian bonds in March,
mainly drawn by corporate bonds as investors reduced their
holdings of government debt.
Purchases of stocks slowed to C$3.3 billion from a record
C$35.9 billion the month before. While the large investment in
February had been largely the result of mergers and
acquisitions, March's increase was mainly due to investment in
the stock market.
Meanwhile, Canadians bought C$15.4 billion in foreign
securities, the highest investment since December 2015.
($1=$1.3636 Canadian)
