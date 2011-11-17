* Foreigners buy C$7.35 bln in securities
* Canadians buy C$718 mln in foreign securities
* Foreigners focus on short-term paper
OTTAWA, Nov 17 Foreigners continued to invest
in Canadian securities in September although at a somewhat
slower pace than in August, adding a near-record amount of
short-term debt instruments to their portfolios.
Nonresidents bought a net C$7.35 billion (US$7.18 billion)
in Canadian securities, down from a revised C$8.22 billion in
August, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Canadians, for their part, sharply reduced purchases of
foreign securities to C$718 million in September from C$2.05
billion in August, focusing on stocks.
Canada has long been a refuge for those looking for
somewhere to park their money. But instability in the world's
biggest debt markets has made it even more attractive.
The main lure recently has been short-term money market
paper. A narrowing of the spread between long- and short-term
interest rates, weak stock markets and jitters over the
European debt crisis led to an all-time high investment of
C$16.2 billion in money market instruments in the third
quarter.
In September, foreigners purchased C$7.24 billion in money
market instruments, the second highest monthly amount after
July of this year.
Foreign investors shied away from bonds, selling C$612
million in the securities in September, while they added C$721
million in equities.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)