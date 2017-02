(Corrects headline to make clear purchases did not rise from August)

Nov 17 Foreign investment in Canadian securities continued in September as nonresidents purchased C$7.35 billion ($7.18 billion) of Canadian instruments, compared to C$8.22 billion in August, led by federal Treasury bills, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

Canadian investors bought C$718 million worth of securities abroad in September, down from C$2.05 billion in August, and continued to focus on the purchase of foreign stocks.

Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Total +7.350 +8.215 +7.920 Bonds -0.612 +6.011 +6.007 Stocks +0.721 +0.597 +0.306 Money markets +7.241 +1.607 +1.607 Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Sept Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Total -0.718 -2.049 -2.049 Bonds +0.469 +1.399 +1.399 Stocks -1.337 -3.680 -3.680 Money markets +0.151 +0.232 +0.232

NOTE: A minus sign indicates an outflow of money from Canada, for instance a withdrawal of foreign investment from Canada or an increase in Canadian investment abroad.)

