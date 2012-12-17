Dec 17 Foreigners acquired C$13.26 billion ($13.39 billion) of Canadian securities in October after adding C$14.12 billion in September, due mainly to heavy purchases of corporate and government bonds, Statistics Canada said on Friday. It was the third largest total so far this year.

Canadian investors bought C$3.19 billion worth of securities abroad, also focusing on bonds, in October.

Net foreign investment in Canadian securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +13.260 +14.117 +13.920

Bonds +15.489 +9.112 +9.112

Stocks/investment fund shares +0.745 +3.489 +3.293

Money markets -2.973 +1.515 +1.515

Net Canadian investment in foreign securities (blns of Canadian dollars)

Oct Sept(rev) Sept(prev) Total +3.188 +6.028 +6.028

Bonds +2.887 +2.029 +2.029

Stocks/investment fund shares +0.002 +4.451 +4.451

Money markets +0.298 -0.452 -0.452

NOTE: As of October's release, Statscan changed the way it reports the securities transactions data. A plus sign now denotes an increase in investment and a minus sign denotes a decrease in investment. Previously, a plus sign indicated an inflow of money into Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign holdings by Canadians) and a minus sign indicated an outflow of money from Canada (for instance, a reduction of foreign investment in Canada).