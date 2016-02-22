OTTAWA Feb 22 Statistics Canada said on Monday
it would continue to temporarily delay the publication of
economic data from media lock-ups because it is still having
trouble updating the federal agency's website.
Statscan usually releases data precisely at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT). Starting Feb. 5, it stopped opening communications
channels from the media lock-up until the daily release had been
published on the website.
Since then, delays in data releases have stretched up to 22
seconds past 8:30 am.
In an e-mailed statement, Statscan said it was working to
resolve the problem.
"Standard lockup procedures will resume when Statistics
Canada is fully satisfied that official release occurs without
fail on the website at 8:30 a.m.," said Gabrielle Beaudoin,
director general of the communications division.
Many banks and trading organizations use sophisticated
programs that can execute trades in less than a second after
data are released. Canadian releases often coincide with those
in the United States.
Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist at TD
Securities in New York, said the Statscan delays would make life
harder for market operators trying to interpret both U.S. and
Canadian figures.
"In terms of the purity or the integrity of the trading
pattern afterward, it's a little bit more obscure than releasing
it exactly when the data should be released," he said in a phone
interview.
"It complicates the overall initial interpretation and the
trading performance right afterward. But does it get sustained?
Likely not."
