OTTAWA May 19 Canada's statistics agency said on Thursday it will end the 20-second delay that it had put in place on publishing economic data from media lockups, saying it was satisfied releases were hitting its website on time.

In early March, Statistics Canada implemented a new standard release time from its media facility of 8:30:20 a.m. ET because of technical issues with releasing the data to its public website. As of Friday, data will be published at 8:30 a.m.

