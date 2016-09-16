OTTAWA, Sept 16 The head of Canada's statistics
agency is stepping down, the government said on Friday and media
reports cited the country's top statistician as blaming his
departure on a lack of independence.
Wayne Smith said Statistics Canada's independence is
compromised by new government-backed technology arrangements
that hamper its operations, the Canadian Press news agency
reported.
Statistics Canada is responsible for producing closely
watched economic data reports on everything from jobs to
international trade.
The government agency was criticized earlier this year for
technological issues that delayed the release of some economic
data reports on its website.
Anil Arora, who previously helped run Canada's census, will
become chief statistician as of Monday, replacing Smith, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Grant McCool)