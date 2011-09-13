*Says next rate hike will be in March 2013
*Cuts 2011 Canada growth outlook to 2.2 pct from 2.8 pct
*Sees 2012 growth of 1.9 pct, down from 2.5 pct
TORONTO, Sept 13 A worsening outlook for the
global and Canadian economies will keep the Bank of Canada from
raising interest rates until at least March 2013,
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) forecast on Tuesday.
TD, Canada's second biggest lender, became the first of the
country's big banks to push out its forecast for a rate
increase into 2013, citing intensifying downside risks in the
United States and Europe.
A Reuters survey of Canadian primary dealers last week,
which was conducted after the central bank shifted to a less
bullish stance on the economy, found most dealers forecast the
bank's next rate hike would be in the third quarter of 2012.
"Although the Canadian economy has benefited from superior
fundamentals and has led many other developed market economies
in the recovery, the combination of strengthening international
headwinds and domestic fatigue are expected to restrain
economic growth over the balance of the year and into 2012,"
David Tulk, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a
report to clients.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations
for the Bank of Canada's policy rate, currently at 1.0 percent,
have been pricing in a rate cut for some time. But the vast
majority of economists and strategists still do not expect the
Bank of Canada to reduce rates. TD expects rates to climb to
2.5 percent by the end of 2013, and to 3.5 percent by year-end
2014.
Tulk said the outlook could deteriorate further on
continued market turmoil caused by the European debt crisis and
the possibility of another U.S. recession.
With the bank's low-for-longer rate stance, TD said bond
yields across the curve will remain at very low levels for the
rest of the year and through most of 2012.
The Canadian dollar - sitting around C$0.99 on Tuesday - is
also expected to weaken, slipping below parity to C$1.01 to the
U.S. dollar in the third quarter and C$1.04 by the end of this
year.
TD cut its targets for growth in gross domestic product to
2.2 percent in 2011 from the 2.8 percent it forecast in June,
and to 1.9 percent in 2012 from 2.5 percent. Canada's economy
grew by 3.2 percent in 2010.
TD also cut its outlook for global growth to 3.2 percent
for both 2011 and 2012, from the 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent it
forecast in June.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)