* Canada exports fall 1.8 pct in April
* Imports jump 1.4 pct to new record high
* Trade balance slips into deficit of C$638 mln
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, June 4 Canada unexpectedly slipped back
into a trade deficit in April after two months of surplus, as
imports jumped to a record-high and exports fell, a worrying
sign for economic growth in the second quarter.
However, the details in the trade balance report, released
by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, suggested the weakness in
exports could be short-lived as a 10.7 percent drop in energy
exports was partly due to refinery shutdowns for maintenance.
The trade gap of C$638 million ($585 million) followed a
revised March surplus of C$766 million, disappointing market
forecasts for a C$200 million trade surplus in April.
Exports slid 1.8 percent to C$42.83 billion, dragged down by
natural gas, refined petroleum products and precious metals.
Shipments destined for the United States, by far Canada's
biggest market, dropped just 0.2 percent while those to the
European Union tumbled 22.8 percent.
Overall export prices fell 1 percent in the month and
volumes dropped by 0.8 percent.
Imports, on the other hand, shot up 1.4 percent to C$43.46
billion, beating the previous record high set in March and led
by consumer goods.
Mazen Issa, economist at TD Securities, said the
deterioration of the trade picture was linked to one-off events
- maintenance work in the oil sector and a big drop in precious
metals shipments to the European Union.
"While startling at first, a closer examination reveals a
better backdrop for trade activity," Issa wrote in a note to
clients.
"Trade with the United States remained stable and we expect
that continued growth south of the border will help to buoy net
exports in Canada over the course of the year," he said.
The Canadian dollar briefly touched a one-month low after
the report and later traded at C$1.0926 to the greenback, or
91.52 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0910, or
91.66 U.S. cents.
DELAYED RECOVERY
Canadian exports have disappointed since the global
financial crisis, but with signs of a comeback in the U.S.
economy and the recent depreciation of the Canadian currency,
policy makers are betting that exports will become the main
driver of economic growth.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in April he was
more confident of exports strengthening, based on new research
by the central bank on the performance of non-energy exports.
Still, there remains a deficit for non-energy exports and
that is likely a concern for the central bank, which will make
its interest rate announcement Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. (1500
GMT).
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
