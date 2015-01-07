(Recasts first paragraph with oil market context, adds reaction
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Jan 7 The retreat of oil prices helped
push Canada's trade deficit to near a two-year high in November,
signaling the challenges that cheaper crude pose for the
petroleum-exporting nation.
Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that the November
deficit jumped to C$644 million ($546 million) from a deficit of
C$327 million in October, much higher than the C$300 million
shortfall forecast by analysts.
Exports dropped by 3.5 percent, in part due to a 7.8 percent
fall in the value of energy shipments. Benchmark prices for
crude have halved over the past six months.
"The trade deficit is likely to worsen materially due to the
steep drop in energy prices, suggesting it will be some time
before we see another surplus," BMO Capital Markets economist
Benjamin Reitzes said in a note to clients.
Energy was not the only underperformer since nine of 11
export sectors tracked by Statscan recorded declines. Overall
prices fell 1.9 percent, while volumes were down 1.6 percent.
The value of imports shrank by 2.7 percent on broad-based
weakness.
The Bank of Canada - which says it will not raise its key
interest rate from a near-record low of 1.0 percent until the
economy shows signs of durable strength - has long fretted over
the struggling export sector.
The bank is due to release updated economic forecasts on
Jan. 21 and TD Securities strategist Mazen Issa predicted the
trade figures would help ensure Governor Stephen Poloz maintains
a cautious tone.
"This was an ugly report with widespread weakness," he said
in a note to clients.
The overall drop in exports from October was the largest
month-on-month decline since the 3.8 percent retreat in January
2012.
Shipments to the United States, which took 75.9 percent of
all Canadian exports in November, fell by 2.6 percent, while
imports decreased by 2.1 percent. As a result, the trade surplus
with the United States dropped to C$2.94 billion from C$3.18
billion in October.
Although policymakers in Ottawa are optimistic the U.S.
recovery will lift the Canadian economy, Export Development
Canada chief economist Peter Hall said there was little sign of
that in November.
"It's unsettling but it's not time to push the panic
button," he told Reuters, saying there was no sign of long-term
deterioration in the U.S. recovery.
Statscan initially recorded a small surplus for October but
revised that to a deficit to reflect late-arriving data.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by W Simon; and Peter
Galloway)