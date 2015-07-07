(Corrects decline of non-energy exports in fourth paragraph to
1 percent from 0.6 percent)
OTTAWA, July 7 Canada's trade deficit widened in
May to its second-largest on record as exports fell for the
fifth month in a row in another gloomy sign for the economy,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
Canada posted a trade deficit of C$3.34 billion ($2.63
billion), the eighth consecutive month of deficits and exceeding
the C$2.50 billion deficit economists had forecast. April's
deficit was revised to a slightly wider C$2.99 billion.
Exports fell by 0.6 percent in May, with export volumes down
2.5 percent amid a decline in metal and non-metallic mineral
products. Imports edged up 0.2 percent.
Energy product exports increased 1.3 percent as a rise in
refined petroleum energy products was tempered by a decline in
exports of crude oil and bitumen. Non-energy exports, which the
Bank of Canada is hoping will help drive stronger growth, fell 1
percent. The central bank will decide on interest rates next
week with markets pricing in about a 45 percent chance it will
cut rates again after January's surprise cut.
Oil is a major export for Canada and cheap crude prices have
weighed on the economy. After a contraction in the first quarter
and a weak start to the second quarter, Canada is at risk of
falling into a recession for the first time since the 2008-09
global credit crisis.
Exports to the United States declined 0.3 percent and
Canada's trade surplus with its neighbor to the south narrowed
to C$2.12 billion. Canada's trade deficit with countries other
than the United States widened to C$5.46 billion as exports
fell.
($1=$1.2710 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by Franklin Paul)