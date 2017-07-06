(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, July 6 Canada's trade deficit almost
doubled to C$1.09 billion ($845 million) in May but in a sign of
economic strength, both exports and imports reached record
highs, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of C$530
million. Statscan revised April's deficit to C$552 million from
an initial C$370 million.
Exports increased by 1.3 percent to hit C$48.69 billion,
thanks largely to shipments of metal and non-metallic mineral
products as well as motor vehicles and parts.
Imports climbed by 2.4 percent to C$49.77 billion, the sixth
consecutive gain, on higher inward flows of aircraft and other
transportation parts.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 74.5
percent of all Canadian exports in May, dipped by 0.3 percent
while imports grew by 3.6 percent. As a result, Canada's trade
surplus with the United States shrank to C$3.53 billion from
C$4.76 billion in April.
($1=$1.29 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)