(Corrects Canada surplus with United States to C$3.09 billion)
* Canada exports up 0.2 percent, imports jump 2.3 percent
* Canada surplus with United States drops to 10-month low
OTTAWA, Aug 9 Canada's trade deficit
unexpectedly soared to C$1.81 billion ($1.83 billion) in June
from a revised C$954 billion in May as imports hit a record high
while exports barely edged up, Statistics Canada data showed on
Thursday.
The data confirm that Canada -- heavily reliant on trade --
is suffering as Europe's economic crisis shows no sign of ending
and the U.S. economy struggles. Markets had expected a June
deficit of C$1.00 billion.
The June deficit was the largest since the C$2.31 billion
recorded in September 2010.
Imports jumped by 2.3 percent to a new high of C$40.90
billion -- eclipsing May's figure of C$39.98 billion -- on
shipments of machinery and equipment. It was the seventh
consecutive month-on-month advance.
Exports increased by just 0.2 percent, as a 13.9 percent
jump in exports of automotive products was largely wiped out by
a 3.5 percent drop in exports of energy products.
Exports to the United States -- which took 74.1 percent of
all Canadian exports in June -- increased by 2.2 percent, while
imports of U.S. goods grew by 3.0 percent. As a result, Canada's
surplus with the United States dropped to a 10-month low of
C$3.09 billion.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by John Wallace)