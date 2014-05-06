* Exports drop by 1.4 percent, imports up 0.4 percent
* Two consecutive surpluses for first time in over 2 years
(Adds reaction, details)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, May 6 Canada's trade surplus plummeted
to just C$79 million ($72 million) in March from C$847 million
in February as the long-suffering export sector showed little
sign of permanent recovery.
March exports fell by 1.4 percent to C$42.7 billion on lower
shipments of energy products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Imports edged up 0.4 percent to a record high C$42.6 billion
on higher shipments of chemicals and plastic and rubber
products.
The surplus was less than the C$130 million forecast by
analysts. Statscan revised the February surplus sharply higher
from an initial C$290 million to reflect the fact that natural
gas prices were higher than it had initially estimated.
"Today's numbers still leave the quarter looking fairly
miserable overall ... the impact from trade on GDP should be
fairly neutral," Scotiabank Economics Vice President Derek Holt
said in a note to clients.
Since the end of the recession, Canada's exporters have
struggled with weak markets and a stronger Canadian dollar.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz - who has long
complained that weak exports are holding back the economy - said
last month he was more hopeful than before about a recovery
fueled in part by a U.S. rebound.
But Canada has yet to see the full effects of a stronger
U.S. economy, and the central bank, noting weak export
performance and inflation that is lower than expected, said its
next interest rate move could be a cut.
"The soft start to the year suggests that the overarching
theme of a rotation towards net exports remains slow. This could
provide some wiggle room for the Bank of Canada to continue to
sound cautious," TD Securities strategist Mazen Issa said in a
note to clients.
Although the March figure was lower than expected, Canada
has now posted two consecutive surpluses for the first time
since November and December 2011.
The Canadian dollar hit a session high of C$1.0912,
or 91.64 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released, helped
by a weaker U.S. dollar. The loonie closed Monday at C$1.0952,
or 91.31 U.S. cents.
Issa and other analysts, noting U.S. demand at the beginning
of the year had been depressed by a harsh winter, expressed
confidence Canadian exports would start to recover steadily.
"We expect exports, and net trade, will provide a support to
growth going forward, benefiting from an improving U.S. economy
and the weaker Canadian dollar," said RBC economist Nathan
Janzen.
Exports to the United States, which made up 75.4 percent of
all Canadian exports in March, dropped by 2.5 percent while
imports rose by 1.0 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with
the United States dropped to C$3.8 billion in March from C$4.9
billion in February.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Bernadette Baum)