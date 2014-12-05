(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Dec 5 Canada's trade surplus in October
shrank to C$99 million ($87 million) from C$307 million in
September as imports hit a new all-time high, Statistics Canada
said on Friday.
Analysts had expected a surplus of C$200 million. October
marked the sixth consecutive month Canada had recorded a trade
surplus, a feat it last achieved in November 2008.
Imports increased 0.5 percent to a record C$44.82 billion,
in part due to higher shipments of consumer goods. Prices rose
by 0.7 percent while volumes edged down 0.2 percent.
Exports grew by 0.1 percent to C$44.92 billion on greater
trade in industrial machinery, equipment and parts. Prices
advanced by 1.6 percent while volumes fell by 1.5 percent.
Exports to the United States, which took 75.4 percent of all
Canadian exports in October, grew by 0.7 percent while imports
increased by 1.0 percent. As a result, the trade surplus with
the United States dropped to C$3.54 billion from C$3.63 billion
in September.
Statscan revised August's data to show a surplus of C$532
million from an initial deficit of C$463 million. The change
reflects updated information on trade in energy products.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)