(Adds analysts' comments, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 2 Canada's trade deficit
unexpectedly shrank to C$984 million ($781 million) in February
from C$1.48 billion in January as energy exporters benefited
from stabilizing oil prices, Statistics Canada data showed on
Thursday.
The deficit was much smaller than the C$2.00 billion
shortfall analysts had expected. Statscan also revised January's
deficit down sharply from an initial C$2.45 billion, citing
updated figures for energy exports.
Crude prices roughly halved between June and January,
cutting revenues for Canada and other major oil-producing
nations. Prices began to recover in February, helping drive up
the overall value of the country's exports by 0.4 percent.
But in a sign of the continuing challenges that face the
sluggish economy, overall export volumes dropped by 3.3 percent
and import volumes fell by 1.7 percent.
Exports in the large automotive sector were down 15.1
percent, a likely concern for the Bank of Canada, which has long
stressed the importance of non-energy exports if the economy is
to hit full capacity.
"The only good news here was the revision to January's
results," said Avery Shenfeld of CIBC World Market economics.
Exports of energy products jumped by 14.9 percent, reversing
eight straight months of declines, on a 17.5 percent increase in
prices. The month-on-month increase in energy prices was the
largest since an 18.1 percent advance in December 2000.
Export Development Canada chief economist Peter Hall
described the February report as "a real mixed bag" and said he
suspected the sharp drop in auto exports was related to frigid
weather during the month.
"Demand is still very healthy in the United States, so
that's not the issue ... I don't think there's anything
sustainable inside of the 15.1 percent drop," he told Reuters.
The overall value of imports fell by 0.7 percent as seven of
11 subsectors tracked by Statscan declined. Imports of motor
vehicles and parts dropped by 4.7 percent, while imports of
industrial machinery, equipment and parts fell by 4.3 percent
after hitting a record high in January.
Exports to the United States, which accounted for 75.3
percent of Canada's global total in February, rose by 1.1
percent, while imports fell by 1.2 percent. As a result, the
trade surplus with the United States rose to C$2.95 billion from
C$2.24 billion in January.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Peter Galloway)