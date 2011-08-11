* June deficit rises to C$1.56 bln from C$1.04 bln in May
* Exports fall 1.7 pct, imports down 0.2 percent
* Trade surplus with the United States narrows further
OTTAWA, Aug 11 Canada's trade deficit
unexpectedly grew to C$1.56 billion ($1.58 billion) in June,
pushed down by sinking exports of energy and automotive
products, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.
Analysts had forecast the deficit would be C$1.00 billion
in June. Statscan revised May's deficit to C$1.04 billion from
an initial C$0.81 billion.
Overall exports fell by 1.7 percent from May as energy
exports decreased by 5.1 percent on lower volumes and prices.
Exports of automotive products were off by 5.3 percent.
Imports were down by just 0.2 percent, helped lower by an
11.7 percent fall in energy products caused in part by the
timing of shipments and plant shutdowns for maintenance.
Imports of machinery and equipment were up by 2.5 percent.
Exports to the United States, by far Canada's top trade
partner, fell by 2.4 percent while imports dropped by 2.3
percent. The bilateral trade surplus slipped to C$3.63 billion
from C$3.73 billion in May while the the deficit with all other
nations rose to a record C$5.19 billion.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)