* July deficit falls to C$0.75 bln from C$1.37 bln in June

* Exports up 2.2 pct, imports up 0.5 percent

* Trade surplus with the United States narrows slightly (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canada's trade deficit shrank to C$753 million ($768 million) in July as exports grew at a significantly faster rate than imports, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Analysts had forecast the deficit would be C$1.22 billion in July. Statscan revised June's deficit to C$1.37 billion from an initial C$1.56 billion.

The data suggests the export sector has managed to shrug off temporary disruptions such as the Japan earthquake as well as fires and bad weather in important energy-producing regions. Struggling exports were one reason the Canadian economy shrank in the second quarter.

Overall exports grew by 2.2 percent from June on higher volumes and lower prices. Exports of automotive products were up by 7.6 percent while exports of machinery and equipment increased by 5.5 percent.

Imports advanced by 0.5 percent, pushed up by a 5.8 percent gain in automotive products and a 6.1 percent increase in energy products as some refineries resumed production.

Exports to the United States, by far Canada's top trade partner, grew by 2.1 percent while imports were up 3.1 percent. The bilateral trade surplus slipped to C$3.37 billion from C$3.54 billion in June.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)