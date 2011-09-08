* July deficit falls to C$0.75 bln from C$1.37 bln in June
* Exports up 2.2 pct, imports up 0.5 percent
* Trade surplus with the United States narrows slightly
OTTAWA, Sept 8 Canada's trade deficit shrank to
C$753 million ($768 million) in July as exports grew at a
significantly faster rate than imports, Statistics Canada said
on Thursday.
Analysts had forecast the deficit would be C$1.22 billion
in July. Statscan revised June's deficit to C$1.37 billion from
an initial C$1.56 billion.
The data suggests the export sector has managed to shrug
off temporary disruptions such as the Japan earthquake as well
as fires and bad weather in important energy-producing regions.
Struggling exports were one reason the Canadian economy shrank
in the second quarter.
Overall exports grew by 2.2 percent from June on higher
volumes and lower prices. Exports of automotive products were
up by 7.6 percent while exports of machinery and equipment
increased by 5.5 percent.
Imports advanced by 0.5 percent, pushed up by a 5.8 percent
gain in automotive products and a 6.1 percent increase in
energy products as some refineries resumed production.
Exports to the United States, by far Canada's top trade
partner, grew by 2.1 percent while imports were up 3.1 percent.
The bilateral trade surplus slipped to C$3.37 billion from
C$3.54 billion in June.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)