By David Ljunggren
SAINT ANDREWS, New Brunswick Jan 18 Canadian
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday struck a more downbeat
note than typical on the weak Canadian dollar as well as low oil
prices, saying they hurt large parts of the economy.
Trudeau, pressed about the currency's new 12-year low
against the U.S. greenback on Monday, told reporters at a
cabinet retreat in Atlantic Canada: "Obviously the dollar and
falling oil prices have a negative impact on parts of our
economy, on broad swathes of our economy in many cases."
The Canadian dollar's speedy plunge to a 12-year low has
fueled calls from some market and industry players for the
country's central bank to hold interest rates steady, even as
traders increase bets on a cut this week.
The Bank of Canada is due to announce its latest interest
rate announcement on Wednesday.
BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug Porter said
Trudeau's comments "certainly thicken the plot" for the rate
decision.
"The inclusion of the currency in (his) sentence is notable
- obviously there is now official concern in Ottawa about the
seeming one-way move in the Canadian dollar," he said in a note
to clients.
A senior government official, asked later about Trudeau's
comment, said the weak dollar brought both challenges and
opportunities - a phrase the prime minister usually employs when
asked about the currency.
Trudeau came to power vowing his Liberal government would
boost the economy by running budget deficits of C$10 billion
($6.9 billion) a year for three years to fund infrastructure
spending,
Pressed on Monday as to whether Ottawa might run deficits
much larger than promised, he said his party was fiscally
responsible.
Privately, Liberals concede the deficits will be bigger than
C$10 billion, but say no final decision has been taken.
Trudeau made his comments when asked whether Ottawa might
run annual deficits as big as C$30 billion.
($1=$1.45 Canadian)
