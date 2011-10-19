* Strong C$ should lead to lower prices, Flaherty says
* Senate committee studying U.S.-Canadian price difference
* April study found 20 percent price gap across border
OTTAWA, Oct 19 The strength of the Canadian
dollar means Canadian consumers deserve to pay prices closer to
U.S. levels, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.
The Senate finance committee is studying the price
differentials at the request of Flaherty, who led a campaign in
2007 to convince retailers, distributors and wholesalers to
reduce their prices.
"Over the past five years, as we all know, the Canadian
dollar has strengthened considerably compared to the United
States dollar. This has presented great opportunities and
challenges for Canadian entrepreneurs, exporters and our
economy alike," he said in a prepared text of his remarks.
"Clearly, we all want a stronger dollar to benefit Canadian
consumers as well....When they spend their hard-earned money,
they deserve to pay a price that reflects the strength of our
dollar."
The price discrepancy is most obvious on books and greeting
cards where both U.S. and Canadian prices are displayed; the
prices were often set when the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was
well below the greenback. It is now close to parity.
Flaherty referred to a BMO Capital Markets study in April
that found Canadians were paying about 20 percent more than
Americans for the same items.
Among the factors the committee might look at, Flaherty
suggested, were how prices were affected by the size of the
Canadian market, transportation and freight costs, tariffs on
consumer goods and real estate costs.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)