OTTAWA Aug 11 The Canadian job vacancy rate
declined in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the year
before, with the largest decreases coming from the oil-hit
provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Thursday.
The job vacancy rate, which is the share of jobs that are
unfilled out of all jobs available, fell to 2.1 percent in the
first quarter from 2.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015.
Overall, there were 328,100 unfilled jobs in Canada in the
first quarter, a decrease of 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
The vacancy rate declined in nine of the country's 10 provinces.
In Alberta, home to the country's vast oil sands, the
vacancy rate slid to 1.9 percent from 3.5 percent as overall
employment declined in the province. Similarly, the vacancy rate
in Saskatchewan fell to 2.0 percent from 3.0 percent.
Nationally, job vacancies were highest in the arts,
entertainment and recreation sector, which had a 3.9 percent
vacancy rate, followed by a 3.8 percent rate in the agriculture
and forestry industry. The mining, quarrying and oil and gas
extraction sector had one of the lowest job vacancy rates at 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)