* Markets had expected a more modest 0.1 percent increase
* August advance follows two consecutive monthly declines
OTTAWA Oct 18 Canadian wholesale sales
increased by a higher than expected 0.5 percent in August over
July on increased sales of food and machinery, Statistics Canada
data indicated on Thursday.
The advance, greater than the 0.1 percent rise forecast by
market analysts, follows two consecutive monthly declines.
Statscan revised July's decline to 0.7 percent from an initial
0.6 percent fall.
Four of the seven subsectors, representing 56 percent of
total sales, reported increases. In volume terms, wholesale
sales were up by 0.5 percent.
Food industry sales grew by 2.7 percent, the largest
month-on-month jump since the 3.0 percent recorded in February
2010. The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose by
1.4 percent while building material sales grew by 1.0 percent.
Lower sales of chemicals and agricultural supplies helped
pull down the miscellaneous subsector by 1.9 percent.