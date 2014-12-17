(Adds sectoral breakdown, ratio of inventories to sales)
OTTAWA Dec 17 Canadian wholesale trade in
dollar terms edged up 0.1 percent in October from September as
expected to a record high, but volumes declined by the same
percentage, according to Statistics Canada data released on
Wednesday.
Wholesale trade rose to C$54.16 billion ($46.69 billion)
from C$54.10 billion in September. The amounts in Canadian
dollars are adjusted for seasonal factors but not for inflation.
The farm sector was involved in much of the gains: farm
product sales rose 13.5 percent, while agricultural supply sales
were up 5.8 percent. Motor vehicle, building supply and
machinery sales were also up, but food and personal and
household goods fell.
Inventories rose for the third consecutive month, by 1.2
percent, and the ratio of inventory to sales bumped up to 1.26
from 1.25 in September.
($1=$1.16 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer Editing by W Simon)