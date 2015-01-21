OTTAWA Jan 21 Canadian wholesale sales
decreased by 0.3 percent in November, following gains in the
previous two months, said Statistics Canada in data released on
Wednesday.
Analysts had expected a decline of 0.1 percent. Wholesale
trade dropped to C$54.03 billion ($44.74 billion) for November,
down from a record high of C$54.18 billion ($44.87 billion) in
October, the federal statistical agency said.
Three of seven sectors recorded drops in sales for November,
led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, which
declined by 2.8 percent in the month. But the agency said losses
were partially offset by higher sales in the motor vehicle and
parts subsector, which rose by 2.8 percent.
The building materials and supplies subsector saw sales
decrease by 1.7 percent in November, its first decline in 2014.
The farm products subsector also recorded a 7.3 percent decrease
for the month.
Inventories rose by 0.1 percent in November, according to
Statistics Canada. This was an 11th consecutive monthly increase
in inventories, with gains in three of the seven subsectors.
($1 = 1.2076 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Mike De Souza; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)