(Adds data)
OTTAWA, June 20 The value of Canadian wholesale
trade rose far less than expected in April as activity increased
in just three sectors, including the food and beverage industry,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.
The 0.1 percent gain was short of economists' expectations
for an increase of 0.5 percent after March's upwardly revised
decrease of 0.8 percent. Volumes increased by 0.2 percent in
April.
It was the latest sign that the second quarter began on weak
footing. After a relatively strong start to the year, economic
growth is expected to be flat at best in the second quarter,
partly weighed by the impact of recent wildfires in Alberta,
before rebounding in the third quarter, analysts say.
Sales in the food, beverage and tobacco sector rose 0.7
percent. The "miscellaneous" sector, which includes items such
as minerals and precious metals, also led with a 5.2 percent
gain. Overall, three of the seven main wholesale sectors were
higher.
In Alberta, where the economy has been hurt by the decline
in oil prices, sales were down 0.6 percent weighed by lower
sales of machinery, equipment and supplies.
