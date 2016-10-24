(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Oct 24 The value of Canadian wholesale
trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising
by 0.8 percent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and
machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The gain exceeded the 0.6 percent month-on-month advance
predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales climbed in five
of the seven subsectors, representing 80 percent of total
wholesale sales.
The miscellaneous subsector gained 3.9 percent as sales of
agricultural supplies jumped 11.8 percent on higher exports of
fertilizer, pesticide and other chemical products.
Sales of machinery, equipment and supplies rose by 1.3
percent to their highest since January on stronger shipments of
farm, lawn and garden equipment.
Sales increased in eight of the 10 provinces. They rose by
2.1 percent in energy-producing Alberta, which was hit by a
major wildfire in May that shut down some oil sands facilities.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)