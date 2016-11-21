OTTAWA Nov 21 The value of Canadian wholesale
trade unexpectedly fell by 1.2 percent in September from August,
dropping for the first time in six months after a series of
strong gains, Statistics Canada data indicated on Monday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 0.4 percent
month-on-month advance. Sales fell in five of the seven
subsectors, representing 65 percent of total wholesale sales,
and in volume terms sank by 1.5 percent.
Machinery, equipment and supplies recorded the largest sales
decline in dollar terms, dropping by 4.0 percent. The
miscellaneous subsector fell by 3.1 percent as sales of
agricultural supplies shrank by 8.0 percent.
Motor vehicles and parts - the largest subsector in dollar
terms - grew by 0.7 percent as sales of motor vehicles increased
by 2.2 percent to reach a record high.
Wholesale trade fell in every one of the 10 provinces, with
Ontario, Quebec and Alberta accounting for 82 percent of the
overall decrease. After three record-setting months, Ontario
posted a 0.7 percent decline.
