OTTAWA, June 19 Canadian wholesale trade rose by 0.2 percent in April from March on higher sales of computers and communications equipment, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The increase was slightly less than the 0.3 percent advance predicted by market operators. In volume terms, wholesale sales grew by 0.4 percent.

Three of the seven subsectors, accounting for 49 percent of wholesale sales, reported increases. The computer and communications equipment and supplies industry reported a 10.4 percent month-on-month advance.

"Sales in this industry have been unstable in recent months, alternating between large increases and decreases," Statscan said in its daily commentary.

The largest decline in dollar terms was in the motor vehicle and parts subsector, which dropped by 1.9 percent on a 2.2 percent drop in sales of motor vehicles.

Inventories were up 0.3 percent in April while the inventory-to-sales ratio stayed at 1.26.