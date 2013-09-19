* Analyst forecast was for 1.0 pct increase
* June fell 3.1 pct
* July shaping up for solid economic growth
* Employment Insurance data close to pre-recession level
OTTAWA, Sept 19 Canadian wholesale trade rose by
1.5 percent in July, in the latest of a series of indicators
showing a stronger-than-expected performance for the month,
according to Statistics Canada data released on Thursday.
It partly recovered a 3.1 percent decline in June and left
wholesale sales 0.6 percent up on a year earlier. The median
forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was that wholesale
trade would rise by 1.0 percent in July.
The federal agency had earlier reported a 20.7 percent jump
in building permits in July and a 1.7 percent rise in
manufacturing sales. All the figures are seasonally adjusted.
In volume terms, used to calculate real growth in gross
domestic product, wholesale trade rose by 1.4 percent. The
largest increases in dollar terms were in machinery, equipment
and supplies, and in building material and supplies.
In a separate release, Statscan said the number of regular
Employment Insurance beneficiaries had fallen by 2.1 percent in
July from June. "This decline brings the number of beneficiaries
to a level similar to that observed before the start of the
labor-market downturn in 2008," it said.