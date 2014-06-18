(Adds sectoral details)
* Sales +1.2 pct; March revised to -0.3 pct from -0.4 pct
* In volume terms, sales also rise 1.2 pct
* All sectors advance except food and tobacco
* Ratio of inventories to sales falls slightly
OTTAWA, June 18 Wholesale trade rose by 1.2
percent in April from March, twice as fast as expected and
marking the biggest gain in nine months, according to Statistics
Canada data released on Wednesday.
Sales advanced in all sectors except food and tobacco, and
were up by the same amount in volume terms. The federal agency
also revised a small decline in March sales to 0.3 percent from
0.4 percent. The figures are seasonally adjusted.
Building materials led April's rise, climbing 3.6 percent,
with exports of forestry products climbing significantly. Solid
gains were also registered in machinery and equipment and in
motor vehicles. Food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.9 percent.
Inventories rose 0.7 percent but this was outstripped by the
increase in sales, so that the ratio of inventories to sales
fell to 1.26 from 1.27.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)