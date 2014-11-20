(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Nov 20 The value of Canadian wholesale
sales in September jumped unexpectedly by 1.8 percent from
August to hit a record high C$54.03 billion ($47.81 billion),
Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.
Analysts had forecast an advance of just 0.8 percent after
zero growth in August. The rise was the greatest since the 2.4
percent gain recorded in May 2014.
The report was the latest in a string of recent data
suggesting Canada may finally be on the path to a healthy
recovery. The Bank of Canada says it will not think about
raising interest rates from near-record lows until the
considerable amount of slack in the economy disappears.
Higher sales were recorded in six of the seven sub-sectors,
accounting for 83 percent of total wholesale sales.
In volume terms, sales also grew by 1.8 percent.
The building material and supplies sub sector recorded the
largest gain, rising 5.5 percent from August. Inventories
increased for a ninth consecutive month, rising 0.5 percent to a
record high C$67.14 billion.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)