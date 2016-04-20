Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
OTTAWA, April 20 The value of Canadian wholesale trade sank by a much larger-than-expected 2.2 percent in February, pulled down in part by lower machinery and equipment sales, Statistics Canada data indicated on Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted a 0.3 percent drop in wholesale sales from January after three consecutive month-on-month increases. The decline was the largest since the 3.6 percent retreat seen in January 2015.
Lower sales were recorded in five of seven subsectors, accounting for 66 percent of total wholesale trade. In volume terms, sales fell by 1.9 percent.
The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell by 4.8 percent on broad-based weakness, particularly in construction, forestry, mining and industrial machinery and supplies.
The motor vehicles and parts subsector dropped by 3.5 percent on lower imports and exports as well as lower sales by assembly plants. Overall, wholesale inventories rose by 0.2 percent.
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)