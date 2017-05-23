(Adds data, background)
OTTAWA May 23 The value of Canadian wholesale
trade grew by 0.9 percent in March from February to hit a
record, pushed up by demand for building materials and supplies,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Statscan revised February's data to a 0.3 percent increase
from an initial 0.2 percent decline and slashed January's growth
to 1.7 percent from 3.0 percent.
Stripping out the effect of prices, March volumes were up
0.6 percent. Overall, sales gained in four out of seven
subsectors, accounting for 60 percent of wholesale trade.
Wholesale trade in building materials and supplies jumped
3.9 percent on higher sales of lumber, millwork and hardware as
well as metal services. Food, beverage and tobacco sales
advanced 1.1 percent.
Two major subsectors reported slight falls. Sales of
machinery and supplies dipped 0.5 percent while motor vehicles
and parts edged down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)