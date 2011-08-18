* In volume terms, wholesale trade fell 0.5 pct

* Prices were up for imported products because of C$ fall

* Employment insurance beneficiaries fall 0.1 pct in June (Adds details from the report)

OTTAWA, Aug 18 Canada's wholesale trade rose 0.2 percent in June, but this was more than accounted for by higher prices for imported products sold by wholesalers, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

After removing the effect of price changes, sales fell by 0.5 percent. The higher prices were partly attributable to the decline in the Canadian dollar during the month, it said.

The agency also revised up its May growth figure to 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts for June's growth was for a fall of 0.5 percent.

Inventories rose by 0.1 percent in June and the inventory-to-sales ratio stayed at 1.18.

In a separate release, Statscan said the number of people receiving employment insurance benefits fell by 0.1 percent in June from May and stood 18.4 percent lower than a year earlier.

All the figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)