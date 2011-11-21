* Wholesale trade up 0.2 pct, vs 0.7 pct forecast

* Increase due to higher prices; volume down 0.5 pct

* Volume had also fallen in August (Adds details)

OTTAWA, Nov 21 Canadian wholesale trade rose by 0.3 percent in September from August, but the entire gain was due to higher prices as volume fell for the second straight month, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The increase was substantially less than the median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters of 0.7 percent after the originally reported 0.2 percent gain for August. The August figure was revised up to 0.3 percent.

September was the fifth straight month showing an increase in nominal terms. In volume or constant-dollar terms, sales dropped by 0.5 percent in September, after a revised 0.7 percent fall in August. One of the factors behind higher wholesale prices was a weaker currency, which boosts the Canadian value of goods priced in U.S. dollars.

The higher nominal value of sales was led by agricultural supplies and food, beverages and tobacco. Partially offsetting these were decreases in machinery and equipment, and personal and household goods.

Inventories rose for the ninth consecutive month, by 0.6 percent, but the ratio of inventory to sales held steady at 1.18. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)