* Wholesale trade rises 0.8 pct, matching forecast
* Sales volume up 1.5 pct
* Machinery and equipment sector led the gains
(Adds details)
OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canadian wholesale trade grew
by a healthy 0.8 percent in July from June, helped by strong
business investment in machinery and equipment, Statistics
Canada said on Tuesday.
After removing the effects of the currency's appreciation
against the U.S. dollar, which lowered prices for imported
goods sold by wholesalers, sales rose 1.5 percent.
The July sales matched market expectations. The agency
revised downward its June numbers to show flat sales versus the
0.2 percent gain initially reported.
The machinery, equipment and supplies sector registered the
biggest increase in dollar terms in July, climbing 2.1 percent.
Business investment has lagged other indicators during Canada's
economic recovery but policy makers have been heartened by
recent signs investment is intensifying.
Personal and household goods and motor vehicles and parts
also showed big gains.
Inventories rose by 0.3 percent and the inventory-to-sales
ratio slipped to 1.17 from 1.18 in June.
All the figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Howaida Sorour; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)