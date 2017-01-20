Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.

Representatives of residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio region were trying to force Chevron to pay for what they say is water and soil contamination caused from 1964 to 1992 by Texaco, which Chevron acquired in 2001. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by David Gregorio)