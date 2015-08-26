OTTAWA Aug 26 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Wednesday declined to comment on the value of the Canadian dollar, which has fallen to 11-year lows against the U.S. dollar in recent sessions amid a drop in oil prices and global market volatility.

"The Canadian prime minister doesn't make any comments on the value of the Canadian currency. That's the responsibility of the Bank of Canada and I have full confidence in the monetary policy of the Bank of Canada," he told a televised news conference in Lancaster, Ontario. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)