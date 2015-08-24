Sterling hits month's high before UK retail sales data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
OTTAWA Aug 24 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday discussed market turmoil and the potential impact on Canada's economy, a statement from Harper's office said.
"Prime Minister Harper and Governor Poloz discussed the recent decline in global stock markets and commodity prices, slowing growth in China and emerging markets," said the statement, which gave no further details. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, March 23 British police believe an attack in London that left four people dead and injured around 40 was linked to Islamic terrorism and are checking whether the lone attacker was supported by anyone else, the defence minister said on Thursday.