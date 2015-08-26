TORONTO Aug 26 An economic speech by Canadian
Finance Minister Joe Oliver was abruptly canceled on Wednesday
after criticism that the Conservative politician's event was to
take place at a private men's club in Toronto.
Oliver, a high-profile member of Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's cabinet, was scheduled to speak on the future of the
Canadian economy at the Cambridge Club, which bills itself as a
club "for men who work hard and play hard." The event was for
members and guests only.
The appearance was canceled shortly before it was to begin
after criticism on social media about Oliver's decision to
choose such an exclusive audience. Canada's economy is teetering
on recession amid low oil prices and global turmoil.
"Finance @MinJoeOliver to give TV address on state of
Canada's economy. Women urged to stay in kitchen & make
sandwiches," tweeted Canadian comedian Rick Mercer.
The Conservative government is seeking a rare fourth term in
office after nine years in power, but is trailing the
left-leaning New Democrats in a tight three-way race ahead of
the Oct. 19 election.
"Joe Oliver speaks to many groups, organizations and
individuals in many places on a variety of topics, including the
economy, security and leadership," a campaign spokesperson said
in a statement. The reason for the cancellation was not given.
The opposition has been calling for Oliver to provide a
fiscal and economic update in light of the recent slide in oil
prices and the possibility that the Canadian economy was in
recession in the first half of the year.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in
Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)