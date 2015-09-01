BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
OTTAWA, Sept 1 Prime Minister Stephen Harper, speaking in the wake of data showing Canada slid into recession in the first half of the year, on Tuesday said healthy June GDP growth showed the economy was back on track.
Harper, speaking to a political rally in Burlington, Ontario ahead of an Oct 19 election, did not refer directly to figures from Statistics Canada which showed the economy had shrunk in the second quarter, posting two consecutive contractions.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3334 or 75.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve March 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, maintaining gains after the government unveiled a stay-the-course federal budget that targeted export growth, while earlier losses were reversed as the greenback fell. Canada's Liberal government's budget contained few surprises, in line with expectations that Ottawa wants to wai