By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, July 14
The economy has always worked
for Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Elected to Canada's
top office three times with a platform of fiscal prudence, he
has ridden a wave of increased support each election helped by
the country's relative economic stability.
But luck may be running out as he seeks a fourth term for
his Conservative government just as Canada teeters on the brink
of a recession.
"There has been a downturn and the reason for that has been
the downturn in the global economy. It's really that simple,"
Harper, 56, said last week as his one-time strength began to
look increasingly like a weakness.
It was the first time Harper, who trained as an economist,
acknowledged that the economy was faltering.
The Conservatives currently trail the left-leaning New
Democratic Party (NDP) in polls ahead of an October election.
Canada's economic woes, including a struggling manufacturing
sector, tepid jobs and wage growth and weak oil prices, have
been compounded by slowing growth in key trading partners like
the United States and China.
After reveling in Canada's escape from the global financial
crisis, Harper suddenly has less to boast about. But the party
is not likely to back away from campaigning on the economy
nonetheless.
"It's a massive risk but what else is he going to run on?"
said pollster Nik Nanos. "The Conservatives have built their
successful franchise on Stephen Harper and the economy. If
they're not strong on both of those elements, then it's going to
be a very difficult election for them."
Trying to convince voters that the economy he has long
trumpeted as a product of good government is now a blameless
victim of global malaise may be an uphill battle for Harper.
"Some people think that politicians ultimately determine the
outcome of the economy and the unemployment rate ... (and) would
view the recession as a direct reflection of poor fiscal
management," said David Madani, economist at Capital Economics.
"From a political point of view, clearly it's going to be a
potential weakness ... which is a bit unfair," said Madani.
HARPER'S ECONOMIC BRAND
While polls show national security remains a strength for
Harper, a senior Conservative said the economy is the topic
brought up by voters most frequently during door-to-door
campaigning. A spokesman for the Prime Minister's office did not
immediately comment.
Clearly, the economy is a weakness that the opposition NDP
and Liberals - both to the political left of Harper's
Conservatives - hope to take advantage of in their attempts to
win the election.
"When someone says: 'Are you better off today than four
years ago when this government got its majority mandate?' There
are not many people that are going to answer that question as a
yes," said Jim Stanford, economist at Unifor, Canada's largest
private sector union.
"Whatever sector of the economy you're in, there's a pretty
pervasive sense of insecurity."
Pollster Nanos said research shows the Conservatives are
seen to be good at controlling spending, but they do not have as
strong of a lead on promoting economic growth, which may be
closer to voter hearts than fiscal restraint.
And while Harper is among few Western leaders who can boast
of a balanced budget forecast for 2015-2016 after years of
deficit, union economist Stanford said balanced books may not
pay off at the polls.
"If they had balanced the budget and things were looking up
for the average household, then maybe this claim would have a
bit more credibility but I think it's a pretty hollow victory."
Voters, especially in Harper's Western Canadian base in
resource-rich Alberta, know the prime minister is not to blame
for low oil prices, said ATB Financial chief economist Todd
Hirsch in Calgary.
Whether they are willing to trust the economy to the NDP is
the bigger question. Alberta voters stunned the nation in May
when they elected an NDP government after 44 years of
Conservative rule.
"I don't think people in Alberta will hold Mr. Harper to
account for the falling oil prices or the economic slump here,"
Hirsch said. "But the same way they looked at alternatives in
the provincial election, they could also look at alternatives in
this election."
